Nivruti Rai: The Deft Conductor

Nivruti Rai, country Head, Intel India, and VP, Intel Foundry Services, has grown the firm’s headcount and expanded its engineering and innovation programs. She spearheaded key initiatives in skilling, innovation, research and entrepreneurship, including AI for All and AI for Youth initiatives. Also, at Intel Foundry Services, Rai leveraged India’s engineering strengths in the execution of IDM 2.0 (integrated device manufacturing) strategy for the US and Europe. “Our purpose is to create world-changing technology that improves the life of every person on the planet,” says Rai. That includes you.