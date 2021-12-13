Priya Nair: FMCG’s Power Monarch

Handling 40 per cent of the over Rs 45,000-crore business of FMCG market leader Hindustan Unilever is no mean task, and Priya Nair, Executive Director of the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) business, does that with elan. Having been in the company nearly three decades certainly helps. In the quarter ended September 30, 2021, sales of the Nair-led BPC division rose 10 per cent, which was better than the 7 per cent of the Foods & Refreshment division, albeit lower than Home Care’s 15 per cent. She has also led sustainability initiatives for HUL with a focus on WASH (Water, Sanitation, Hygiene).

