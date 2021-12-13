scorecardresearch
Most Powerful Women in Business
Priyanka Chopra: The Smart Investor

At a start-up event in January, Chopra said she was looking to invest in start-ups that are a mix of beauty and tech, as well as education

Apart from setting screens afire in Bollywood and, later, Hollywood through her roles in Baywatch (2017) and drama-series Quantico (2015-18), Priyanka Chopra has opened up her purse strings for more mundane pursuits, relatively speaking. In 2015, she and her mother launched Purple Pebble Pictures, a film and TV studio to promote regional filmmakers. In 2018, she made her first big investment in Bumble, a dating app, following up with an investment in Holberton School for software engineering—a coding education start-up. In 2021, she invested in US-based rental marketplace Apartment List; and in Genies, a virtual avatar firm, along with Camila Cabello and Paris Hilton. She also opened a restaurant—Sona—in New York, and released her own line of sustainable hair care products titled Anomaly. At a start-up event in January, Chopra said she was looking to invest in start-ups that are a mix of beauty and tech, as well as education. Beauty with brains. See?
 

