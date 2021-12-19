Radhika Gupta: The Astute Asset Manager

As MD and CEO of Edelweiss’s asset management business, Radhika Gupta manages assets worth around Rs 65,000 crore, but still squeezes time out of her busy schedule to reply to the numerous women who look up to her as a role model and write to her for guidance. Her YouTube video The girl with a broken neck has garnered views running into lakhs. The past 12-18 months saw Gupta and her team transform the fund house to go digital and, in her own words, they “never had a better period of business”. The high point for Gupta, however, was being chosen as Vice Chairperson of industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). “Till then, it was a Vice Chairman post, now it is Vice Chairperson,” she says. Point to note: there are more than 40 mutual fund houses in the country and only one has a female CEO. Guess who.

