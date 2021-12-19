Shobana Kamineni: Apollo’s Chief Innovator

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of Chennai-based multinational hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and a member of its founding family, is the main force behind Apollo’s digital foray, and she has left no stone unturned in keeping pace with the fast-changing dynamics of the industry. Kamineni has many feathers in her cap, from heading India’s largest pharmacy chain Apollo Pharmacy to being a founding member of insurance company Apollo Munich Health Insurance, which is now merged with HDFC ERGO. She is now steering the organisation’s digital-ﬁrst healthcare service initiative through Apollo 24/7. She is well-known for leading Apollo’s research and innovation activities, which are at the centre of convergence between the healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Kamineni is also known for creating and incubating a Biobank—a catalogued library of ethically consented, anonymised bio-samples. A true innovator.