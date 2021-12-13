Smita Jatia: Big Mac’s Deliverer

The covid-19 pandemic has dealt a body blow to several restaurateurs, but not to Smita Jatia’s will. Business has returned to normal, and so has Jatia’s verve. The director of Westlife Development is now preparing to double business in five-six years. The company, which is franchise partner for McDonald’s with 310 outlets across 42 cities in West and South India, is on track to match its pre-pandemic annual sales levels of Rs 1,500 crore in FY22. Jatia plans to invest Rs 800-1,000 crore to add dozens of restaurants each year, starting FY23. She draws inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita, which gives her the real purpose of what she is doing. “When you have this clarity, everything comes more easily to you.”