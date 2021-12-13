Sonali Kulkarni: Leading the Robo-Charge

Specials
As Indian companies adopt advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 strategies and techniques, Sonali Kulkarni’s role will become even more critical. As President and CEO of FANUC India, a subsidiary of Japanese FANUC Corp. and India’s runaway market leader in industrial robots, Kulkarni oversees sales, marketing and business development for products, including CNC (computer numerical control), robots, robo-machines and system integration. An MBA from Ohio State University, she previously worked as a financial analyst in the US. Clearly, being the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi is not the only thing that defines her. G.E.T. T.H.A.T.
