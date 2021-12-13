scorecardresearch
Sonali Kulkarni: Leading the Robo-Charge

FANUC India has the potential to make a difference when it comes to reimagining the future of robotics

Sonali Kulkarni, 57, FANUC India

As Indian companies adopt advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 strategies and techniques, Sonali Kulkarni’s role will become even more critical. As President and CEO of FANUC India, a subsidiary of Japanese FANUC Corp. and India’s runaway market leader in industrial robots, Kulkarni oversees sales, marketing and business development for products, including CNC (computer numerical control), robots, robo-machines and system integration. An MBA from Ohio State University, she previously worked as a financial analyst in the US. Clearly, being the great-granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi is not the only thing that defines her. G.E.T. T.H.A.T.

