Vibha Padalkar: The Digital Lifer

Most Powerful Women in Business
We need to continue to innovate because there are newer emerging risks

Vibha Padalkar, 53, HDFC Life Insurance

Vibha Padalkar believes the pandemic helped her company emerge stronger because of its strong underlying digital DNA. “It was a very difficult situation. We emerged stronger, resilient, as we took a very holistic approach,” says Padalkar, MD and CEO of HDFC Life Insurance. Proof of the pudding: HDFC Life’s profits rose from Rs 1,295 crore in FY20 to Rs 1,360 crore in FY21. Her next objective? “We need to have a lot of our core processes, systems and products digital-ready. We need to continue to innovate because there are newer emerging risks and the pandemic is here to stay.” Tech that.

