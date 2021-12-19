Vishakha R.M.: Enterprising Insurer

Stretch yourself. beat your own benchmarks. This is the tenet Vishakha R.M., MD and CEO of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, lives by. Consider this: From Rs 130 crore annually in 2015, IndiaFirst Life’s retail business has grown to Rs 100 crore-plus a month. A matter of pride for any CEO. Under her leadership, IndiaFirst Life—the youngest entrant in the market, which ranks 10th amongst 23 insurance companies by new business retail premium (YTD)—figures in the top eight companies with highest persistency, and among the top five in claim settlement. One of the unmissable traits of her personality is her calm demeanour, which came in handy during the pandemic. “The journey in the past 18 months was one of having to manage emotions. Be emphatic, clear-headed and focussed on what is important for the company,” says Vishakha. Her next big target: get the company listed. “The next 18 months are about ensuring value for all stakeholders—customers, shareholders, distributors and employees.” Way to go.