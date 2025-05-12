IPL 2025: BCCI announces resumption of tournament from this week. Here are the new dates 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025 on May 12. The tournament was suspended last week, a day after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in Dharamsala was abandoned midway following air raid alerts in neighbouring cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

BCCI is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, and culminating in the final on June 3, ANI reported. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.

The playoffs are scheduled as follows:

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3

The venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage.

Most of the overseas stars have already returned to their respective countries, and the BCCI has told the franchises to reassemble their teams at their home venues.

Gujarat Titans currently top the table with 16 points and an impressive net run rate (NRR) of 0.793. They're closely followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who also have 16 points but a lower NRR of 0.482. Punjab Kings trail slightly with 15 points, while Mumbai Indians (14), Delhi Capitals (13), Kolkata Knight Riders (11), and Lucknow Super Giants (10) are all still in the mix.

Meanwhile, three teams - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are already out of the contention for the playoffs race.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. The former India captain finished his career with 123 Test caps. He made his Test debut in 2011 and played his final game in Australia in January 2025. Kohli ended his Test career 770 runs short of the 10,000-run mark. He played 123 Tests and led India in 68 matches, winning 40 of them.