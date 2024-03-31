'Kohli took 59 deliveries to score...': Former Indian cricketer takes dig at RCB

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra made a playful remark about the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, sharing an amusing story about Virat Kohli's performance during their IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Kohli scored his second consecutive half-century in the competition, but RCB's bowling struggled against Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer's explosive batting. Chopra highlighted that while Kohli took 59 deliveries to score 83 runs, KKR had a remarkable start in the powerplay, scoring 83 runs in just 5.5 overs.

"When Sunil Narine opens, the template is absolutely clear - 'Either I or you will not remain'. He plays in that fashion, tries to hit sixes. Everyone knows that you need to repeatedly bowl bouncers and yorkers, but if you don't get success in that, just like Bengaluru didn't get in the first six overs, he takes the match far away from your grasp," he said during his analysis on YouTube.

"Phil Salt was also there with him. Phil Salt hit 18 runs in the first over itself. He was brilliant. Just to put things in context, the opposing team bowled well but Kohli played 59 balls to reach 83 and Kolkata had already scored 85 in 5.5 overs. Whether it was Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj or Yash Dayal, everyone was hit a lot," the former India cricketer added.

Chopra also commended KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, giving him credit for strategic moves like deploying Narine as an opening batsman and utilizing Andre Russell as a bowler in the death overs.

"I feel Gautam has given them a lot of confidence. Sunil Narine opening has Gautam Gambhir's imprint. Andre Russell bowling at the death also has a little imprint of Gautam Gambhir. He is empowering them slightly and the same can be said about Venkatesh Iyer. He has been empowered to hit fours and sixes," Chopra explained.