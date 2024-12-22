Badminton star PV Sindhu to tie knot with fiance Venkata Datta today in Udaipur

India's double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is tying the knot with her fiancé, Venkata Datta, at Raffles, a luxurious resort in Udaipur, today (Sunday). A grand reception is planned in Sindhu's hometown, Hyderabad, on December 24.

The wedding celebrations kicked off with a vibrant Sangeet on December 20, followed by traditional Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi ceremonies on the following day. Sindhu, a trailblazer in badminton, has inspired countless athletes across India and the world with her stellar achievements and dedication to the sport.

Sindhu’s illustrious sporting career includes an impressive five medals at the BWF World Championships, highlighted by her gold medal win in 2019. She stands alongside China’s Zhang Ning as the only female players to achieve this distinction.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Sindhu made history as the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final, earning a silver medal after a fiercely fought match against Spain’s Carolina Marin.

Her legacy grew further at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she clinched a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. This incredible achievement was later mirrored by shooter Manu Bhaker with her double medal win in Paris.

Manu is the sole Indian athlete to have secured two medals in a single Olympic edition. Meanwhile, Sindhu ended her BWF World Tour title drought by triumphing over China's Wu Luo Yu at the Syed Modi India International tournament in Lucknow.