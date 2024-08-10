Paris Olympics 2024, Day 15: Wrestler Reetika Hooda wins pre-quarters, to face No. 1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy in quarters

Wrestler Reetika Hooda achieved a significant victory by securing a spot in the quarter-finals after defeating Bernadett Nagy of Hungary with a remarkable score of 12-2 during the round of 16 in the wrestling competition. In the upcoming quarter-final match, Reetika Hooda is scheduled to compete against No.1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy from Kyrgyzstan, who holds the title of No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Aiperi Medet Kyzy is a distinguished wrestler, having been crowned as the two-time Asian champion and attaining a silver medal at the esteemed World Championships in 2023. The impending face-off between Reetika Hooda and Aiperi Medet Kyzy promises to be an intense and highly anticipated match-up.

Bernadett Nagy of Hungary, ranked eighth in the competition, clinched the bronze medal at the 2024 European Championships. Reetika Hooda emerged victorious to claim the gold medal at the renowned World U-23 championship.