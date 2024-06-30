BCCI Secretary Jay Shah gives Rs 125 cr reward to Team India for winning T20 World Cup Win

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has declared a prize of ₹125 crore for Team India following their victory in the T20 World Cup.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), BCCI Secretary Shah said, “ I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024."

“The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!" the BCCI Secretary added.

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, clinched the T20 World Championship with a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa at Kensington Oval on Saturday. They had previously claimed the T20 World Cup title in the inaugural edition held in 2007.

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten," said Shah in a statement.

"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats," he added.

“This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," Shah said.

During the Super 8 stage, India emerged victorious in all three matches against Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh. They proceeded to clinch the semifinal against England and secured their final triumph over South Africa.

Similarly, South Africa had maintained an unbeaten record leading up to the final, only to suffer defeat against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup championship match