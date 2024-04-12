'But I am left with no choice': Mary Kom steps down as chef-de-mission of India's Paris Olympics

Renowned boxer M C Mary Kom on Friday decided to step down as the chef-de-mission of India's Paris Olympics team, citing personal reasons.

“Embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, but I am left with no choice," said Mary Kom after announcing her decision.

Kom requested to be relieved from her role by writing a letter to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha.

"I consider it an honour to serve my country in every way possible, and I was mentally prepared for it. However, I regret that I will not be able to uphold the prestigious responsibility and would like to resign, owing to personal reasons," PTI quoted the 41-year-old stated in a letter to Usha.

"It is embarrassing to retreat from a commitment, which I seldom do, but I am left with no choice. I am there to cheer on my country and the athletes competing in this Olympic Games, with great expectations," she added.

Kom was appointed as the Chef-de-Mission for India's Paris Olympics team by the IOA on March 21. She, a bronze medalist from the 2012 London Olympics, was tasked with managing logistics for the Indian contingent during the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympic games.

"We are sad that Olympic medal winning boxer and Chairperson of the IOA Athletes Commission Mary Kom has stepped down citing personal reasons. We respect her decision and her privacy," Usha said in a statement.

"I shall make the appropriate consultations and soon make an announcement about the replacement for Mary Kom." Usha mentioned having a talk with Mary Kom after receiving her letter.

"I completely understand her request and respect her decision. I have also conveyed to her that she will always have my own support and that of IOA. I also request everyone to respect the legendary boxer's privacy," she said.