India vs South Africa 1st T20I: When and where to watch, pitch, head-to-head record, probable squad and more

India is all set to lock horns with South Africa in a three-match T20 international series starting today, December 10, at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban after a gracious victory against Australia with a 4-1 score in a home T20I series. India will be looking forward to keeping its winning momentum going in this series against South Africa as well.

Similar to Team India’s series against Australia, India will be without its key players for this series as well, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, as they ramp up for the T20 World Cup next year. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in the series against South Africa.

Pitch report:

Durban's Kingsmead Stadium, for many years, has been a low-scoring ground, with the first innings' average score hovering in the 140s range. However, Australia and South Africa's three-match Twenty20 International series prior to the ODI World Cup yielded scores significantly higher than the average.

Head-to-head:

In 24 T20I matches played between India and South Africa, the Men in Blue have a 13-10 head-to-head advantage over the South African team, with one match ending in a draw.

When and where to watch:

The first T20I between India and South Africa can be watched on television on the Star Sports Network in India. The Disney+ Hotstar app will stream India vs South Africa's maiden T20I match for viewers on various platforms, such as smart TVs, laptops, and smartphones.

The matches can be streamed for free on smartphones using the app, but other devices will need to have a Disney+Hotstar subscription. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time on Sunday, December 10.

Expected Playing XIs squad:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Geral Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger.

Players in focus:

Batters: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Aiden Markram and David Miller

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh and Gerald Coetzee

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja