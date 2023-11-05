India vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Check pitch report, weather update for Eden Gardens Kolkata

The Indian cricket team is all ready to take South Africa in a much-awaited battle today (November 5) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as a part of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. This high-octane clash will witness two toppers of the tournament face each other in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup.

Today, both teams will enter the field after winning their previous matches with huge margins. India defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs, while South Africa beat New Zealand by 190.

Eden Gardens:

The Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata often results in high-scoring games and is batter-friendly. But later in the game, it could give spin bowlers a chance to make an impact and heighten the tension in the struggle. With the new ball, the hallowed turf can also be effective since it provides carry.

Eden Gardens has already played host to two ICC ODI World Cup 2023 games. Bangladesh was defeated by the Netherlands by 87 runs in the opening game. The Dutch side won the toss and elected to bat because of the favourable pitch at Eden Gardens.

In the second match, Pakistan and Bangladesh engaged in a fierce competition. After winning the toss, Bangladesh chose to bat. Their tally was 204 runs. But in the second match, Pakistan exploited the high-scoring pitch to defeat Bangladesh by seven wickets.

South Africa and India have already played twice at Eden Gardens. But the matches are from 1991 and 1993, where India won both of the One-Day Internationals matches.

In 2005, India and South Africa again clashed at the Eden Gardens, where South Africa defeated India by ten wickets.

Kolkata Weather:

AccuWeather predicts hazy conditions for Kolkata on Sunday, November 5. There is a four per cent chance of precipitation and a 51 per cent chance of humidity. In addition, there will be 99 per cent cloud cover and a temperature range of 23 to 33 degrees Celsius.