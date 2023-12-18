IPL 2024 likely to kick-off on March 22; final dates after general elections

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is likely to commence on March 22 next year and is scheduled to run until the end of May, just ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in June. The upcoming IPL season is anticipated to provide players with a crucial opportunity to showcase their skills and stake a claim for inclusion in their respective national squads for the T20 World Cup.

The date of final clash will be announced only after the general elections scheduled is released by the Election Commission, according to ESPNCricinfo

Currently, the IPL franchises are gearing up for the upcoming mini-auction scheduled to be held on December 19 in Dubai.

The upcoming IPL 2024 Auction is set to witness the auctioning of 333 players, comprising 214 Indian and 119 overseas players, with two players hailing from associate nations. The player pool consists of 116 capped and 215 uncapped individuals. The ten participating franchises are tasked with filling a total of 77 slots, including 30 reserved for overseas players.

The IPL 2024 Auction is anticipated to showcase intense bidding wars, with notable Australian players such as Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins among the sought-after names.

Additionally, attention will be drawn to emerging talents like Rachin Ravindra and Azmatullah Omarzai, who displayed exceptional performances in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

The IPL Auction 2024 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports will not be streaming the auction; however, if you are using a phone or laptop, you can watch it on Jio Cinema.

IPL 2024 Auction: Purse Left Per Team

CSK - Rs 31.4 crore

DC - Rs 28.95 crore

GT - Rs 38.15 crore

KKR - Rs 32.7 crore

LSG - Rs 13.15 crore

MI - Rs 17.75 crore

PBKS - Rs 29.1 crore

RCB - Rs 23.25 crore

RR - Rs 14.5 crore

SRH - Rs 34 crore

