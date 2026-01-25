No foreign players in PSL to Asia Cup snub: Costs Pakistan may face for T20 World Cup boycott

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a strong warning to Pakistan over the T20 World Cup boycott drama, a move that could trigger unprecedented sanctions, sources told India Today.

The ICC’s warning comes after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi supported Bangladesh’s decision to withdraw from the international tournament, citing security concerns.

According to sources, if Pakistan chooses to follow Bangladesh’s path, the ICC is likely to view it as a direct challenge to its authority, forcing the global body to respond firmly to protect the integrity of international tournaments.

A withdrawal from the T20 World Cup would severely damage Pakistan’s standing in world cricket and cause long-term financial and structural harm to the PCB. The ICC is prepared to impose “never-before” sanctions if Pakistan opts out of the tournament.

These could include a ban on foreign players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), massive revenue losses for the PCB due to reduced ICC funding, withdrawal of international recognition and commercial backing for the PSL, exclusion from the Asia Cup, and suspension of all bilateral series involving Pakistan.

Naqvi had earlier said that Pakistan’s stance on World Cup participation would be guided by the government.

“Our stance will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me. When the Prime Minister returns, I’ll be able to give you our final decision. It’s the government’s decision. We obey them, not the ICC,” Naqvi said.

When asked whether the PCB had a contingency plan in case Pakistan did not play the tournament, Naqvi said the board had “Plan A, B, C, and D” in mind, without providing further details. Sources, however, said the PCB is fully aware that a complete boycott of the T20 World Cup could have irreversible consequences.

Bangladesh withdrew from the international tournament, citing security concerns and venue arrangements. Tensions hit a fever peak after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 roster. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) then requested that their T20 World Cup fixtures be shifted to Sri Lanka, a request that was denied by the ICC.

After a meeting with its players on January 22, Bangladesh formally decided to boycott the tournament.