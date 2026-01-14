Pakistan-born USA pacer flags India visa denial weeks before T20 World Cup: Report

Pakistan-born USA fast bowler Ali Khan has flagged a visa hurdle just weeks before the 2026 T20 World Cup, saying he has been denied an Indian visa ahead of the tournament’s high-profile opener against India in Mumbai.

Khan raised the issue in a caption on an Instagram story on Tuesday, stating that he had been “denied” a visa, without offering further details. The 35-year-old pacer is currently in Colombo, where the USA squad is undergoing a preparatory training camp.

The timing poses a potential complication for the United States, who are scheduled to begin its World Cup campaign against hosts India at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7, the opening day of the tournament. The team’s Group A fixtures are largely India-based, with matches against the Netherlands in Chennai on February 13 and Namibia on February 15, before they face Pakistan in Colombo on February 10.

The USA are yet to announce their final 15-member squad, though selections are expected from the 18 players presently training in Sri Lanka. While the coaching staff is responsible for team selection, administrative and logistical matters are being handled by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which took over oversight duties following the suspension of USA Cricket last year.

Khan is one of three players of Pakistani origin in the current USA camp, alongside former Pakistan Test cricketer Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Mohsin. Although the ICC has not issued an official statement, it is understood to be working behind the scenes to address the situation and remains confident that the issue will be resolved in time.

Visa clearances have been a recurring concern for associate nations ahead of India-hosted fixtures, particularly for players with Pakistani origins or documentation links, due to enhanced security checks and longer processing timelines. With travel and logistics already under scrutiny ahead of the tournament, officials are keen to avoid off-field disruptions overshadowing preparations.

Any prolonged delay could force the USA into late squad adjustments at a crucial stage, when teams typically finalise combinations and player roles. The stakes are high after the USA secured direct qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup by reaching the Super Eights in the 2024 edition, making their India-based group matches central to their campaign.