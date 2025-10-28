India vs Australia ODI: Shreyas Iyer moved out of ICU, Suryakumar Yadav says he's recovering very well

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a Sydney hospital after sustaining a ruptured spleen and rib cage injury during the third ODI against Australia. This update has provided reassurance to fans and the cricket community, as concerns grew following the severity of his condition.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its medical team remain actively involved in his care, while his family is expected to travel to Sydney to be by his side. A BCCI source told PTI, "He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney."

His family members are expected to come to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover, as per sources. Iyer sustained the injury while attempting a running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana's bowling. Although he initially walked off the field with assistance from the physio, his condition worsened as his vital parameters dropped, leading to immediate hospitalisation.

Tests revealed internal bleeding from a laceration in the spleen, resulting in his admission to the ICU for close monitoring.

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media ahead of the first T20I against Australia, sharing his perspective: "Now see, we are not doctors. When we saw from outside, when the catch was taken (by Shreyas), it looked like it was normal," said Suryakumar Yadav.

He added, "But none of us were there, only those who were there can tell what actually happened. So they said after going inside it was felt you will have to pay good attention (to him). Then he was rushed to the specialist, and we were told about what happened."

Suryakumar further said, "After that, we talked to him, when he was talking normally, we felt that it was a little better now, because doctors and physios told us that it was an unfortunate incident, which happens rarely. But sometimes rare incidents happened to rare talent."

It is understood that BCCI’s head of medical services, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, in his communication to the board, commended the on-field medical staff for their swift and efficient response, which helped avert a potentially critical situation.

Suryakumar further stated, "God is with his side, he is recovering really well, doctors are supporting him, BCCI is in full support, he will recover soon and then we will take him home with us," reflecting the ongoing support from the players and board.