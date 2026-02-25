T20 WC 2026: Rinku Singh returns from family emergency, to play against Zimbabwe

Rinku Singh is set to rejoin India’s T20 World Cup squad on Wednesday evening, just in time for their crucial Super 8 encounter against Zimbabwe's national cricket team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, February 26.

India’s batting coach confirmed the development during a press conference on February 25, providing relief to the camp ahead of the must-win fixture.

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Family emergency forced temporary exit

The left-handed batter had briefly left the team camp to attend to a family emergency after his father, Khanchand Singh, was admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida in critical condition.

Sources told India Today that Rinku flew back early Tuesday morning after being informed that his father had been placed on ventilator support. He had travelled to Chennai with the squad on Monday following India’s previous Super 8 fixture before making the sudden return home.

“Rinku Singh is coming back today evening. His father was not well. He went back. Hopefully, he will join us today,” India’s batting coach said during the media interaction.

India looking to regain momentum

Rinku’s return comes at a key moment for India, who are aiming to bounce back after a setback against South Africa in their previous Super 8 match in Ahmedabad. With the tournament entering a decisive stage, the team management will be keen to regain momentum and secure a strong position in the standings.

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Form under scrutiny, confidence intact

Although Rinku has featured in all five matches so far, he has scored just 24 runs in the tournament. Despite modest returns, the team continues to back him for his finishing ability and calm presence under pressure traits that have defined his rise in T20 cricket.

With his return confirmed, Rinku is expected to retain his place in the playing XI against Zimbabwe as India push for a crucial win to keep their campaign firmly on track.