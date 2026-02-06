T20 World Cup 2026: Did PCB set conditions to reconsider IND vs PAK match boycott? What we know so far

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set conditions before the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider its decision to boycott the high-profile group-stage match against India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, according to a report by The Telegraph. The marquee clash is scheduled for February 15, 2026, at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

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According to the report, back-channel talks are currently underway between the ICC and the PCB in an effort to resolve the issue, with ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja handling negotiations on behalf of the governing body.

In the event of a confirmed boycott, Pakistan could face heavy financial sanctions, a factor believed to be central to the ongoing discussions. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has also reportedly urged the PCB to reconsider its stance, citing the broader impact on the tournament and its stakeholders.

Previously, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that the national team will not take the field against India in the group stage, following a post by the Pakistan government on X (previously known as Twitter) stating that the team “shall not take the field” without providing any reason.

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The decision has cast serious doubt over one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament and prompted concern from the global governing body.