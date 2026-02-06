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T20 World Cup 2026: Did PCB set conditions to reconsider IND vs PAK match boycott? What we know so far

T20 World Cup 2026: Did PCB set conditions to reconsider IND vs PAK match boycott? What we know so far

T20 World Cup: Back-channel talks are currently underway between the ICC and the PCB in an effort to resolve the issue, the report said.

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 6, 2026 5:25 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026: Did PCB set conditions to reconsider IND vs PAK match boycott? What we know so farIn the event of a confirmed boycott, Pakistan could face heavy financial sanctions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set conditions before the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider its decision to boycott the high-profile group-stage match against India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, according to a report by The Telegraph. The marquee clash is scheduled for February 15, 2026, at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium.

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According to the report, back-channel talks are currently underway between the ICC and the PCB in an effort to resolve the issue, with ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja handling negotiations on behalf of the governing body.

In the event of a confirmed boycott, Pakistan could face heavy financial sanctions, a factor believed to be central to the ongoing discussions. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has also reportedly urged the PCB to reconsider its stance, citing the broader impact on the tournament and its stakeholders.

Previously, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has confirmed that the national team will not take the field against India in the group stage, following a post by the Pakistan government on X (previously known as Twitter) stating that the team “shall not take the field” without providing any reason.

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The decision has cast serious doubt over one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament and prompted concern from the global governing body.

Amid the uncertainty, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Pakistan could still make a “U-turn” on its decision at any time. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan questioned whether Pakistan would be able to pose a serious challenge to India even if the match goes ahead, pointing to India’s recent dominance in the rivalry.

He highlighted India’s three victories over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup as evidence of the current gap between the two teams.

Following the Pakistan government’s announcement, the ICC issued a statement emphasising that “selective participation” is not consistent with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event. The ICC added that it expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable solution that protects the interests of all stakeholders.

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With financial penalties looming and diplomatic considerations in play, the fate of the India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup 2026 remains uncertain as negotiations continue behind the scenes.

Published on: Feb 6, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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