Adobe backs ‘Create in India’ vision with AI tools, new partnerships and a third campus in Noida

Adobe has announced a bold expansion of its presence and partnerships in India, aligning with the government’s “Create in India, Create for the World” initiative. The company revealed a series of collaborations with education institutions and private enterprises at the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), alongside plans for a new campus in Noida by early 2026.

Abhigyan Modi, Adobe’s India Country Manager and SVP of Document Cloud, said: “India is a global powerhouse of innovation and creativity. We commend the Government of India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for bringing together leaders, creators, investors and innovators. Adobe is excited to accelerate its support of India’s creator economy through our world-leading technology and localised initiatives.”

Adobe will partner with Tata Consultancy Services to launch an AI-powered Creative Experience Studio (ACES), aimed at delivering culturally relevant content and personalised marketing campaigns. It has also joined hands with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology to offer Adobe Creative Cloud access to students and invest in curriculum and faculty development.

An MoU with Accenture will support over 50 design institutes across India by offering training, internships, and creative learning hubs in government schools under the PM SHRI scheme.

With over 8,500 employees in India and a major office in Bengaluru, Adobe says the upcoming Noida facility will serve as a key hub for its global operations. The firm is also expanding support for India’s creative workforce through tools like Adobe Express, which now supports eight Indian languages and will add 1 million new localised templates tailored for Indian creators.

“India has become an incubator for the transformative power of technology, leading in mobile, digital payments, cloud computing and AI,” said Modi. “With an AI-enabled workforce, India is well positioned at the centre of this global evolution.”

Additionally, Adobe will work with WAVES Bazaar—the government’s global e-marketplace—to offer discounted Creative Cloud subscriptions to Indian sellers and provide access to Adobe’s tools for top talent from its Creatosphere challenge.

Beyond corporate partnerships, Adobe is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to equip schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Army Public Schools with Adobe Express and training in AI and digital creativity, at no cost.

Adobe’s new innovations include the Firefly Image Model 4 Ultra, Firefly Video Model, and a forthcoming Firefly app. The company is also beta testing a Content Authenticity app that securely attaches digital credentials to creators’ works, reinforcing transparency in digital content.