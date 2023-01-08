Apple iPhone 13 best-selling smartphone in India in Q4 2022; see full list

In a rare feat, Apple has topped the list of best-selling smartphones in India. A report by Counterpoint Research has placed the Apple iPhone 13 model as the best-selling smartphone for the Q4 of 2022 with a 4 per cent sales share.

Apple’s iPhone 13 was launched back in September 2021 with iOS 15. It featured a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a 12 MP main and ultra-wide camera on the back and a 12 MP selfie snapper in the front. The starting 128 GB variant is currently priced at Rs 64,900.

The iPhone models, although very popular have usually been on the lower end of such lists because of pricing. India is known for being a price-sensitive market and other smartphone makers have a plethora of solid offerings at various price points.

The rest of the list is clearly dominated by more affordable Android offerings with a 3 per cent sales share for each phone.

The second spot went to the Samsung Galaxy M13. With a starting of around Rs 11,000, this is one of the most popular smartphones in India. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and an all-day 6,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi’s budget offering Redmi A1 took the third spot with a starting price of just around Rs 6,000. It features a 6.52 HD+ Display, 5000mAh battery, 8MP Dual AI Camera, and a stock Android experience.

At number four was Samsung Galaxy A04s which is priced at Rs 13,499. Announced August 2022, it features a 6.5-inch display, Exynos 850 chipset, 5000 mAh battery, 128 GB storage and 4 GB of RAM.

The fifth spot was taken by realme C35 featuring a 6.6-inch display, Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset, 5000 mAh battery, up to 128 GB storage and 6GB of RAM. Pricing starts at Rs 11,999.