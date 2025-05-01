EA lays off 300-400 people, cancels new Titanfall release at Respawn amid restructuring

Electronic Arts is laying off between 300 and 400 employees and has cancelled a game set in the Titanfall universe that was in development at its Respawn Entertainment studio, according to multiple reports. Around 100 of the affected positions were at Respawn.

The scrapped title, codenamed "R7," was reportedly an extraction shooter and was still in early development. In addition to R7, Respawn also confirmed it had stepped away from another early-stage incubation project earlier this year.

"As part of our continued focus on our long-term strategic priorities, we’ve made select changes within our organisation that more effectively align teams and allocate resources in service of driving future growth," EA spokesperson Justin Higgs said in a statement.

In a post on X, Respawn said it had made "targeted team adjustments" across its Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi teams, adding, "These decisions aren’t easy, and we are deeply grateful to every teammate affected."

Despite the restructuring, Respawn reaffirmed its commitment to both franchises. The studio is continuing work on new seasons of Apex Legends and is aiming to "raise the bar again for storytelling and gameplay" in the next Star Wars Jedi title.

The layoffs come at a challenging time for EA. In January, the company lowered its annual bookings forecast due to weak in-game spending for its football title "FC 25", and underwhelming performance from its new Dragon Age title amid a tough economic climate.