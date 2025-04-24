TCS launches next-gen AI products to deepen focus on Deep-Tech

"We are doubling down on our focus on India. And strengthening this presence using these three offerings, and we want to dedicate ourselves to supporting the country's vision of building robust technology-like solutions that are made in India and ready for the world," says Girish Ramachandran, President- Growth Markets at Tata Consultancy Services.

According to Ramachandran, the newly launched AI-powered solutions will safeguard national assets, fuel innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness.

"SovereignSecure cloud is India's indigenous cloud made in India for India to secure," says Ramachandran.

As per Ramachandran, there are three elements of the SovereignSecure cloud. "The first and foremost thing is, whatever we do in this country, the data has to reside in this particular country, and that is what we call data localization. The second one is that once you have your data localized, it is important that whatever you do with the data, the governance of the data also must be residing in our own country, and you need to have local governance. That's the second principle," notes Ramachandran.

"The third principle is you have multiple cloud providers. There is a heterogeneous market out there, but we need to work on this heterogeneous environment," he says.

Cyber Defense Suite

According to Ramachandran, Cyber Defense Suite provides an AI based threat detection layer and automated Incident Management response, and at the end of it, end-to-end protection across your multi cloud.

"So in essence, what we do is we provide cyber as a service without you worrying about what products I need to have," explains Ramachandran.

Cyber Defense Suite is already present in the global markets.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Service's third AI-powered products, DigiBOLTLLM reduces complexity and speeds up IT landscape integration and innovation cycles. Built on open-source technologies, it enables organizations to scale AI-first applications faster and gain a competitive edge in the global market.