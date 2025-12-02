Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday clarified that installing the government’s Sanchar Saathi app is entirely “optional.” Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Scindia said users are free to delete the app at any time and that it functions only after explicit user activation. “Totally up to you,” he stressed, adding that the government “will find a way” to address concerns surrounding the mandate.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday directed that all mobile phones manufactured or imported into India after December 1 must come with the government’s Sanchar Saathi app pre-installed, marking a significant expansion of the Centre’s digital security architecture. The move, however, has ignited a sharp political and civil liberties debate over surveillance, user autonomy and the growing power of the state over personal devices.

Sanchar Saathi, launched in 2023, is a DoT-developed platform designed to protect smartphone users from fraud, theft and misuse. The app enables consumers to verify whether a handset is genuine, check the number of mobile connections issued in their name, report suspicious calls or harmful links, and block a device if it is lost or stolen. Once a user submits a complaint, the system can relay information to telecom operators, allowing them to blacklist the phone’s IMEI number and prevent further misuse.

Government officials said the mandatory pre-installation rule is driven by rising cases of cyber fraud, phishing attempts, cloned handsets and phone theft. By ensuring universal availability of the app, the Centre aims to give citizens quicker access to tools that can help secure their devices, verify identities and prevent financial crimes. The DoT also argues that broad adoption will streamline coordination between users, law enforcement agencies and telecom networks.

However, the decision has triggered immediate political pushback. Congress leader K.C. Venugopal called the move “beyond constitutional,” alleging that making a government app compulsory could open the door to mass surveillance. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the directive as a “Big Boss surveillance moment,” arguing that embedding the app as a non-removable system component undermines digital freedom and informed consent.

Experts speak

Cybersecurity specialists have also flagged concerns. Pre-installed applications typically receive elevated, system-level permissions and cannot be uninstalled by users.

Mishi Choudhary, Founder, SFLC.in, said: "This is a very concerning move and totally alters the balance between user autonomy on what we buy and state imposed security. Function creep is real and considering the scale, this raises serious concerns about mass surveillance, tracking, profiling. Pre-installed apps anyway present much more security risks considering the broad permissions they require. On one hand we are rolling out the DPDP Rules, OTOH, making this app mandatory and undeletable, the government effectively removes user consent as a meaningful choice, thereby violating the spirit and meaning of this act."

Anand Venkatanarayanan, co-founder of DeepStrat, warned that such apps could receive “over-the-air” updates that quietly expand access privileges, potentially enabling deep device monitoring if misused. Experts say the lack of transparency around the app’s backend architecture heightens worries about data security and long-term privacy implications.

The controversy follows another DoT directive requiring messaging platforms—including WhatsApp—to restrict accounts to the SIM-linked device and automatically log out web clients every six hours. Both measures stem from amendments under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, which expand the DoT’s oversight beyond telecom operators to include digital communication platforms.

Digital security vs personal privacy

Despite the uproar, the government maintains that the intent is purely to strengthen citizen safety. Officials said Sanchar Saathi has already helped identify fraudulent SIM cards, crack down on illegal mobile connections and block thousands of stolen devices. Universal installation, they argue, will make it easier for people to report theft or fraud in real time and reduce the operational burden on law enforcement and telecom providers.

For consumers using new smartphones, the app will appear as a standard system app upon purchase. Users of older devices can download it from official app stores or receive it through upcoming manufacturer software updates. After installation, the app allows users to log in with their mobile number, review SIM connections linked to their ID, check device authenticity, and report scams or stolen phones through a simplified interface.