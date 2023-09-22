Apple iPhone 15 now available on Blinkit for 10-minute delivery: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 15 will now be available at your doorstep through Blinkit within mere 10 minutes. For this, Blinkit has partnered with Apple's authorised store, Unicorn, to offer this service. The service is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune.

This service was created for people who prefer to bypass the long queues at Apple's official stores, where consumers have been waiting up for hours to get their hands on the latest iPhones.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, expressed excitement about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Unicorn APR this year as well to deliver iPhone 15 within minutes! This unique association is global first and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly."

To order an iPhone 15 from Blinkit, users simply need to download the Blinkit app and select the iPhone 15 from the list of products. They will then be able to select their preferred delivery time and address. Blinkit will then deliver the iPhone 15 to the user's doorstep within 10 minutes.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available for purchase on the Blinkit platform in a variety of colours and storage options, with launch offers that include no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI, and cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on eligible HDFC cards.

Due to the delay in the release of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the service is now selling these two variants.

The iPhone 15 series went on sale earlier today in India, and many Apple fans across the country thronged to the tech company's official Mumbai and Delhi stores. According to ANI, a dedicated fan waited for 17 hours at the Apple BKC store in Mumbai just to become the first owner of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Blinkit, on the other hand, promises to deliver the iPhone in a matter of minutes to people who value speed and convenience. Blinkit announced on X early this morning that the service had already successfully delivered four devices to consumers, owing to a strategic agreement with Apple premium reseller Unicorn.

