China will try to manipulate elections in India and US using AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

Microsoft has issued a warning that China will attempt to disrupt elections in the US, South Korea, and India this year using artificial intelligence-generated content, following a trial run during the presidential election in Taiwan.

The US tech firm, in a report by its threat intelligence team published on Friday, stated that it anticipates Chinese state-backed cyber groups, with involvement from North Korea, to target high-profile elections in 2024.

According to the report, Microsoft expects China to create and distribute AI-generated content via social media platforms to influence these elections. Although the impact of such content remains low, the company cautioned that China's experimentation with AI-made content could prove effective in the future.

The report highlighted China's attempt to influence the Taiwan presidential election in January, marking the first instance of a state-backed entity using AI-generated content to sway a foreign election. A Beijing-backed group known as Storm 1376 was active during the Taiwanese election, disseminating AI-generated memes and fake audio content to discredit certain candidates.

Additionally, Microsoft noted that Chinese groups continue to conduct influence campaigns in the US, using social media platforms to pose divisive questions and gather intelligence on key voting demographics ahead of the US Presidential election.

The publication of this report coincides with recent revelations of cybersecurity breaches attributed to state-backed Chinese cyber operators. Last month, the US and UK governments accused China-backed hackers of conducting a prolonged cyber campaign targeting politicians, journalists, and businesses.

The warning from Microsoft underscores growing concerns about the use of AI in election interference and the need for heightened vigilance against such threats.

Also Read | This AI is helping Israel in Gaza conflict and is more brutal than humans