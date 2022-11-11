'This will be a gamechanger': Elon Musk believes new feature will change Twitter

Elon Musk believes that Community Notes, which was formerly called 'Birdwatch' will turn out to be a game changer on the platform. Birdwatch is a feature that plans aimed to make people on Twitter to collaboratively add notes to potentially misleading Tweets. Using this feature, contributors can leave notes on any Tweet, and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet.

Elon Musk has changed the Birdwatch feature to 'Community Notes'. This feature was piloted in the year 2021. Elon Musk claims it will become a gamechanger in making the platform more credible. Musk may have plans to make it available in more countries. For now, the feature is only available in the US.

In his latest tweet Musk said, "Community Notes is a gamechanger for improving accuracy on Twitter!"

Twitter current Chief Musk also had a spat with Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of the company, regarding the change in name from Birdwatch to Community Notes. Musk claimed that the name Birdwatch gave him "the creeps". On the other hand Dorsey believes that Community Notes is the "most boring Facebook name ever".

Musk has already made the changes in the name of feature on the official Twitter website. Mentioning the functions of the Community Notes feature and how it is used. The platform also boasts transparency in use of the algorithms.

According to Twitter, Community Notes is an open and transparent process. They have made the Community Notes algorithm open source and publicly available on GitHub, along with the data that powers it. This will allow others to audit, analyze or suggest improvements.