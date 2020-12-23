Among Us becomes the most played game ever

Highlights Among Us become the mobile game with the most monthly players in 2020, with over 500 million active players in November.

The game was Innersloth gaming studio which only has 4 developers.

However, Free Fire is the highest-grossing mobile game of 2020, largely due to Among Us not being heavily monetised.

According to a report by SuperData market researcher firm run by Nielsen Among Us has amassed over a billion players in 2020 alone, earning itself the title of "most popular game ever in terms of monthly players." The company reports that the game had around half a billion monthly active users in November, which is a gargantuan amount. The success of the game seems even more incredible considering it was developed by a team of only four developers.

Among Us has proven to be so popular that the studio decided to cancel a sequel that was in the works and just put all its effort into improving the original. Though the online multiplayer social deduction game was originally released back in 2018, it was only during the lockdowns in the various countries around the world, that the game became hugely popular. The increased interest of players in the game in 2020, can also be partly attributed to several streamers, broadcasting their gameplays live on twitch or YouTube. Celebrities and public figures such as American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and American rapper Soulja Boy have both streamed their experience with the game on Twitch

Carter Rogers, Principal Analyst at SuperData in an email to The Verge said, "the next-most popular game in terms of monthly active users only clocked in at 300 million."

Despite Among Us having the highest active monthly player numbers, it is not really the highest grossing mobile game of 2020, that title goes to 'Free Fire'. This discrepancy is due to the fact that Among Us is not being heavily monetised. The mobile version is free across the world and the PC version costs only $5 in the United States, the largest market for the game. Besides this, the hugely popular multiplayer game is also available on iOS/Android, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.