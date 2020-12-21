Google is using big data to help the travel industry recover from Covid-19 losses

Highlights Google has launched its Travel Insights tool to help people involved in the travel and tourism sector understand travel demand and make an informed decision.

Google is using big data to determine top sources of demand for travel locations around the world.

The Hotel Insights tool helps particularly small and independent properties refine their marketing.

Tourism is by far the worst-hit industry, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, largely due to the lockdowns announced by national governments across the world. However, there is a pent-up demand for travel again as governments are slowly exploring ways of opening safe international travel. India for its part has allowed international travel through travel bubble agreements to and from 13 countries.

In an effort to help the travel and tourism industry recover from their biggest slump, Google has unveiled its new 'Travel Insights' tool. According to Google, the search interest in travel is back up to 50 percent of its pre-COVID level. Google is leveraging its most valuable asset, search data, to help the beleaguered travel industry through a new Travel Insights platform.

"Today, we're launching Travel Insights with Google: a website the industry in our region  and ultimately, the rest of the world  can use to understand travel demand and make better-informed decisions. It's built around three new tools," Google said in a blog post.

Google's Travel Insights includes 3 different tools; Destination Insights, Hotel Insights, and Travel Analytics Center. All of which could prove beneficial for the travel industry in recovering as restrictions ease and people start booking their travels again.

Google's 'Destination Insights' tool offers a glimpse into top sources of demand for locations around the world. In the last three months, for instance, the US, followed by Germany and France, have been the top three markets looking up travel information for the UK.

The 'Hotel Insights' tool helps hotels, particularly small and independent properties, refine their marketing. In the case of Hawaii, which has seen a surge in bookings, top sources of accommodation search interest come from California, followed by Hawaii, Washington, Texas, and New York.

The 'Travel Analytics Center' tool is only available to Google's commercial partners in the travel sector. "It will enable organizations to combine their own Google account data with broader Google demand data and insights, giving them a clearer picture of how to manage their operations and find opportunities to reach potential visitors," Google's blog post read.

Rapid changes in demand, often a byproduct of travel restrictions, have caught many travel operators off guard and highlights the need for accessible, real-time data. An example is the highly anticipated Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble, for which both cities experienced a surge in interest, according to Google's Destination Insights tool, and is now postponed to 2021.

The San Jose headquarter tech giant has also been partnering with airlines such as Air France and Lufthansa to generate insights into demand shifts and new route opportunities. Google's 'Flight Demand Explorer' tool, launched in March, helps network planners determine viable city pairs when combined with airlines' internal data and other sources.