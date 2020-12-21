Man tweets he won't marry unless he has Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi gives him one for free

Highlights Xiaomi has given away a free Mi10T Pro to a Mi fan.

The fan had pledged not to marry until he got his hands on the Mi 10T Pro.

Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain also responded to his tweet.

How many times have you had nosy relatives quiz you, "Beta, shaadi kab kar rahe ho?" Don't answer that. Also, we're guessing you've run out of appropriate (read: polite) responses to get out of that situation. Well, now you can take a cue from this Mi fan, who basically crossed his heart and pledged that he will not get married until he lays his hands on the Mi 10T Pro. And guess what, the company gave him one.

Of course, the twist is that he actually did want the phone. A wedding? We're not so sure. So here's what happened. Mi fan Kamal Ahamad tweeted, "I will not get marry until I get the Mi 10T Pro (sic)," on December 11.

On December 21, he received the coveted Mi 10T Pro and thanked Xiaomi for it on Twitter. He wrote, "Finally received this monster. The Mi 10T Pro display is indeed impressive. Most gorgeous phone. The amazing #108MP flagship #Mi10TPro. So many features. Under 40K, #Mi10T Pro is pretty good value for a phone. Thank you so much @manukumarjain."

Finally received this monster.

The Mi 10T Pro display is indeed impressive. Most gorgeous phone. The amazing #108MP flagship #Mi10TPro.

So many features. Under 40K, #Mi10T Pro is pretty good value for a phone.

Thank you so much @manukumarjain@XiaomiIndia



I Mi pic.twitter.com/RkiyE6RiDx  #MiFan Kamal Ahamad (@kamalahamad65) December 21, 2020

So, did Xiaomi just give him a Mi 10T Pro for free just so he could get married? Well, not exactly. When India Today Tech reached out to Xiaomi, a spokesperson revealed that he received one as a result of him being a Mi fan, who had been participating in many of the company's engagement-building activities. As the story goes, Ahamad got extremely lucky and won himself a coupon for the phone, all while he was busy saving up for the phone. Money that he can probably spend on his wedding now.

Funny enough, his good luck didn't just end there. He also got a shout out from Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain, who congratulated him on Twitter, "Haha! I think you are now ready to get married. On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us," tweeted Manu.

haha! I think you are now ready to get married



On a serious note, #Mi10TPro is probably the best flagship phone in India right now. I hope you like it. Please do try out the #108MP camera and share your feedback with us.



I #Mi#Mi10#Mi10Thttps://t.co/fsrOsQfVZPpic.twitter.com/mKVvZw9SH6  Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) December 21, 2020

Why is the Mi10T Pro so coveted?

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD screen with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display uses a 7-step adaptive refresh rate technology, and is fast, bright, and comes burdened with very little in terms of bezels around it.

Under the hood, the phone comes running a Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. For the battery, it brings a massive 5000mAh pack with 33W fast charging.

As for the phone's cameras -- interestingly also the ones he has promised Manu will be used for his wedding shoot -- the Mi 10T Pro gets a 108-megapixel primary lens camera-based system which also houses 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel lenses, with support for optical stabilization, 8K video recording, dual-video mode and more.