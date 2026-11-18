Sound explosion
A 120W party speaker for under ₹15,000! German audio brand Blaupunkt has launched the Atomik Knightz 25K boombox in India, promising powerful sound from a portable device. The speaker features two 3-inch full-range drivers and a dedicated 4-inch woofer, designed to deliver clear vocals and deeper bass. According to Blaupunkt, the three-driver setup can handle different music genres, from energetic party tracks to everyday listening. But can a portable speaker really deliver the sound expected from a larger home audio system?
Karaoke surprise
A party speaker that comes with its own wireless microphone! Blaupunkt Atomik Knightz 25K lets users sing along to their favourite songs without connecting a separate wired mic. The boombox also features Party Aura Lights with multiple lighting modes, allowing users to change the atmosphere during house parties and gatherings. Its rounded design and large carrying handle make it easier to move between rooms or take outdoors. But the microphone isn't its only unusual feature. The speaker also promises hours of music without staying plugged into a power socket.
Battery promise
Twelve hours of music from a single charge! Blaupunkt claims its new Atomik Knightz 25K boombox can deliver up to 12 hours of continuous playback, supported by an 8,800mAh battery listed on the company's website. The speaker also supports fast charging, making it suitable for extended listening sessions. However, there's a catch: actual battery life can vary depending on volume levels, lighting effects and usage. So while the 12-hour claim looks attractive, buyers should not assume they will get the same playback time at maximum volume with the party lights switched on.
Price twist
₹14,990 for 120W sound, wireless karaoke and water resistance! Blaupunkt has introduced the Atomik Knightz 25K in India with an IPX6 rating, which means it can withstand powerful water jets and splashes, but should not be submerged. The speaker also offers Bluetooth, USB, TF card and True Wireless Stereo connectivity, allowing two compatible units to be paired. It is available through Blaupunkt's website and Amazon. However, the company's product page currently displays ₹15,999, making the final selling price worth checking before purchase.