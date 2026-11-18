Battery promise

Twelve hours of music from a single charge! Blaupunkt claims its new Atomik Knightz 25K boombox can deliver up to 12 hours of continuous playback, supported by an 8,800mAh battery listed on the company's website. The speaker also supports fast charging, making it suitable for extended listening sessions. However, there's a catch: actual battery life can vary depending on volume levels, lighting effects and usage. So while the 12-hour claim looks attractive, buyers should not assume they will get the same playback time at maximum volume with the party lights switched on.