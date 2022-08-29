Jio 5G services, JioPhone 5G expected to launch today: Here's everything we know so far

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is holding its 45th Annual General Meeting today, 29th August at 2 PM. The event, typically organised for the company's current and future investors, outlines its visions for the following financial years and the next few years. At its last AGM in 2021, the company announced its plans for a 5G network and an affordable 5G phone in India. This year, we are expecting more details about the launch of the connectivity option as well as the smartphone. Reliance may also offer information on its long-awaited affordable laptop, rumoured to be called JioBook.

How to watch RIL AGM 2022

The company will live-stream its AGM from 2 PM onwards. Investors and fans can watch the event for free on the Reliance Updates YouTube channel.

The AGM will also be streamed on Jio's official YouTube channel. Reliance says fans can follow updates on Twitter with the hashtags 'RILAGM' and 'WeCare'.

What to expect at RIL AGM 2022

As mentioned, Reliance is expected to offer more clarity on its Jio 5G plans and the rollout timeline. The company has claimed that it aims to offer affordable 5G plans to customers, which is in line with the central government's Digital India mission. Reliance also hopes to make India 2G-mukt (free of 2G) with its 4G and 5G services.

A step towards the 2G-mukt India came last year when the company launched its JioPhone Next 4G in partnership with Google. The smartphone priced under Rs 10,000 comes with a custom Android OS for entry-level mobile customers.

This year, we can expect the company to announce its plans for a 5G-enabled Jio smartphone. It might be called JioPhone 5G, but details remain unclear. A 5G Jio phone under Rs 10,000 could be a game changer as Reliance's Chinese counterparts are yet to launch a smartphone with this connectivity option at this price point. We can expect the phone to support lower-tier 5G bands, which the company acquired recently at the 5G auction alongside Airtel, Vi, and Adani Group.

Apart from that, Reliance is also expected to share details on the JioBook laptop. As you'll expect, the company would tout the laptop as an affordable PC designed for students and office goers. If the laptop gets a custom OS, it may come bundled with Reliance's own services like JioMeet, JioChat, and JioPages.