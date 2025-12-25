'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh's blockbuster eyes the Rs 1000 cr club gobally

Aditya Dhar’s spy action spectacle Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, is rewriting box office benchmarks as it storms past the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide in just its third week, cementing its place among Indian cinema’s biggest commercial successes.

Trade estimates from Sacnilk peg the film’s India net collection at around Rs 607 crore, while its worldwide gross has climbed to approximately Rs 935.75 crore. With this, Dhurandhar has become the 11th Indian film in history to cross the Rs 900 crore global milestone and the first Indian release of the year to achieve the feat.

Despite entering the latter half of its third week in theatres, the film has shown striking consistency. On Day 20, the third Wednesday of its run, Dhurandhar collected an estimated Rs 17.75 crore in India net across all languages, registering a 2.9% uptick from the Rs 17.25 crore earned the previous day, according to Sacnilk. The 20-day India net now stands at roughly Rs 607.25 crore, up from Rs 589.5 crore at the end of Day 19. Notably, the film has added over Rs 150 crore in the last six days alone.

During the day, Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 900 crore worldwide threshold, overtaking Animal, which had grossed about Rs 915 crore globally, to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It also moved past Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which had recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 922.17 crore, further underlining the scale of its box office run.

The Hindi version has continued to hold its ground in cinemas. On December 24, 2025, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 32.52%, with night shows drawing the strongest crowds, while mornings remained relatively subdued, a typical pattern during extended weekday runs.

Weekday collections in the third week have stayed within expected ranges for a tentpole release. On Day 18, the third Monday, the film earned Rs 16.5 crore, marking a 57.14% drop from the third Sunday.

With the extended Christmas weekend now underway, Dhurandhar is eyeing the Rs 700 crore India net milestone, a club entered by only a handful of Indian films. The holiday period is expected to boost foot traffic, particularly in multiplexes and urban centres, helping the film maintain momentum in the days ahead.