Boxoffice collections, Bollywood movies, Bollywood
Home
TRENDING
Box Office

PadMan Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor-Radhika Apte's movie earns Rs 59.09 crore in India

BusinessToday.in | New Delhi
PadMan Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor-Radhika Apte's movie earns Rs 59.09 crore in India

PadMan did start a conversation, as it intended to, around menstruation and menstrual hygiene, but its box office collection has not been laudable as expected.

 
 

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie earns Rs 114 crore in India; rules globally

Padmaavat also registered the highest single-day collection of any Hindi movie in North America, overtaking PK, Dangal, Dhoom 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
More

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 1: Deepika-Shahid-Ranveer's movie earns Rs 18 crore

The collections are expected to rise over the long weekend, also because there would be tighter security on Republic Day.
More

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Week 4: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie earns Rs 318.86 crore in India

More

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie earns Rs 291.55 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 206.04 on its first week itself, while on the second week; it saw a collection of Rs 85.51 crore.
More

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie inches towards Rs 300 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai also made Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday becoming the highest single day collection for any Salman Khan movie.
More

Mersal Box Office Collection: Vijay's movie makes Rs 210 crore worldwide

It has also become the fourth Tamil movie to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide.
More

Golmaal Again becomes the highest opening Bollywood movie of the year

The movie's opening collections are surpassed only by Baahubali 2 this year.
More
 
 

Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 2: Deepika-Shahid-Ranveer's movie earns Rs 56 crore

More

Kaalakaandi Box Office Collection Day 4 : Saif Ali Khan's movie earns Rs 5.30 crore

More

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 17: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie earns Rs 427.55 crore worldwide

Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 206.04 on its first week, Rs 85.51 crore on its second week and Rs 17.61 crore on its third week.
More

Tiger Zinda Hain Box Office Collection Day 13: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan's movie makes Rs 286.46 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai also created a record by becoming the highest grossing movie in Fiji, surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal.
More

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection: Salman khan blocbuster beats Golmaal Again

More

Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's movie makes more than Rs 200 crore worldwide after week 2

In the overseas box office, Golmaal Again has made Rs 37.60 crore so far.
More

Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film looks unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 cr mark worldwide in three days

Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again, returns to the screen with a stellar star cast and a lot of masala.
More
Advertisement