BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
PadMan Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor-Radhika Apte's movie earns Rs 59.09 crore in India
PadMan did start a conversation, as it intended to, around menstruation and menstrual hygiene, but its box office collection has not been laudable as expected.
Padmaavat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie earns Rs 114 crore in India; rules globally
Padmaavat also registered the highest single-day collection of any Hindi movie in North America, overtaking PK, Dangal, Dhoom 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
The collections are expected to rise over the long weekend, also because there would be tighter security on Republic Day.
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie earns Rs 291.55 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 206.04 on its first week itself, while on the second week; it saw a collection of Rs 85.51 crore.
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie inches towards Rs 300 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai also made Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday becoming the highest single day collection for any Salman Khan movie.
It has also become the fourth Tamil movie to earn Rs 200 crore worldwide.
The movie's opening collections are surpassed only by Baahubali 2 this year.
Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 17: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie earns Rs 427.55 crore worldwide
Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 206.04 on its first week, Rs 85.51 crore on its second week and Rs 17.61 crore on its third week.
Tiger Zinda Hain Box Office Collection Day 13: Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan's movie makes Rs 286.46 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai also created a record by becoming the highest grossing movie in Fiji, surpassing Aamir Khan's Dangal.
Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's movie makes more than Rs 200 crore worldwide after week 2
In the overseas box office, Golmaal Again has made Rs 37.60 crore so far.
Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film looks unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 cr mark worldwide in three days
Rohit Shetty's fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again, returns to the screen with a stellar star cast and a lot of masala.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces