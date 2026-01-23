'Border 2' movie Twitter review: 'Sunny Deol commands every frame with power and pride,' say netizens

Border 2, the Sunny Deol-led war drama, released in theatres today amid much excitement from moviegoers and fans alike. Despite the delay in theatres, the anticipation among moviegoers refused to fade. Soon after the curtains drew on the film's first shows, netizens were quick to share their takes on the film.

#Border2Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

is a stirring war epic that blends scale, sincerity and strong emotions 🇮🇳🔥

The action sequences are massive and realistic tanks, explosions, aerial combat yet the film never forgets the human side of war.

Sunny Deol commands every frame with power and… pic.twitter.com/c1hBkUfhOM — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 22, 2026

What a movie !!!!!! What a brilliant movie.

I have just finished up #Border2 and all I can say Sunny paaji’s aura is back!

I would like to give 5 out of 5 stars .



Border 1 was close to my heart and I was expecting same from Border 2 and trust me, It won’t disappoint you. pic.twitter.com/hu7B7M1vNw — Mirchi Masala (@iMirchiMasala) January 22, 2026

#Border2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½



Border 2 is a complete package of war, action, emotions, and patriotism. Sunny Deol's performance is outstanding and Varun Dhawan gets a heroic climax. The songs like Ghar Kab Aaoge and Mitti Ke Bete are tear jerks. Overall a thrilling watch pic.twitter.com/n9rSzLeB3A — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) January 23, 2026

#Border2Review

Rating- ⭐️⭐️

Power and patriotism are clearly the intent, but the execution feels uneven.

The scale is grand and a few war sequences work, yet the emotions often feel loud and forced rather than organic.

Dialogues try hard to punch, but not all land, and the… pic.twitter.com/MhRFad9j2h — Dehman Rakait (@kasaiNuma) January 22, 2026 #Border2Review : 2/5 stars

⭐️⭐️

Absolutely boring movie, same repeated story on patriotism nothing new to watch, #SunnyDeol looks aged and dull, #DiljitDosanjh and #AhanShetty are okayish, #VarunDhawan is the biggest headache of this film. Songs are dull. #Border2 is disaster!! pic.twitter.com/M8jIF6xpBd — Tejas The Critic (@Tejas01679537) January 23, 2026

Border 2 box office prediction

The Sunny Deol-led war drama is likely to perform well on its first day at the box office. The film is likely to have a double-digit opening at the ticket counters as it is expected to cross the ₹35 crore mark in India, according to a report in entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

On Thursday, the film sold around 1.35 lakh tickets, logging the biggest of the last 2 years, including organic sales. Upon positive initial reports, the film is likely to see huge gains over the long weekend. Border 2 is expected to rake in ₹50 crore each on Sunday and Monday.

Border 2 story, cast, release date

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster magnum opus Border. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the film honours the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces -- Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Besides Sunny Deol, the film features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day 2026 weekend.