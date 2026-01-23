'Border 2' movie Twitter review: 'Sunny Deol commands every frame with power and pride,' say netizens

Border 2, the Sunny Deol-led war drama, released in theatres today amid much excitement from moviegoers and fans alike. Despite the delay in theatres, the anticipation among moviegoers refused to fade. Soon after the curtains drew on the film's first shows, netizens were quick to share their takes on the film.
Border 2 box office prediction
The Sunny Deol-led war drama is likely to perform well on its first day at the box office. The film is likely to have a double-digit opening at the ticket counters as it is expected to cross the ₹35 crore mark in India, according to a report in entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.
On Thursday, the film sold around 1.35 lakh tickets, logging the biggest of the last 2 years, including organic sales. Upon positive initial reports, the film is likely to see huge gains over the long weekend. Border 2 is expected to rake in ₹50 crore each on Sunday and Monday.
Border 2 story, cast, release date
Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster magnum opus Border. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the film honours the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces -- Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Besides Sunny Deol, the film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day 2026 weekend.