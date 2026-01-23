Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
trending
entertainment
'Border 2' movie Twitter review: 'Sunny Deol commands every frame with power and pride,' say netizens

'Border 2' movie Twitter review: 'Sunny Deol commands every frame with power and pride,' say netizens

Border 2 audience reaction: Soon after the curtains drew on the film's first shows, netizens were quick to share their takes on the film.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 23, 2026 11:10 AM IST
'Border 2' movie Twitter review: 'Sunny Deol commands every frame with power and pride,' say netizensBorder 2 releases today: The Sunny Deol-led war drama is likely to perform well on its first day at the box office. (Source: X/@iamsunnydeol)

Border 2, the Sunny Deol-led war drama, released in theatres today amid much excitement from moviegoers and fans alike. Despite the delay in theatres, the anticipation among moviegoers refused to fade. Soon after the curtains drew on the film's first shows, netizens were quick to share their takes on the film. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Border 2 takes to read before booking tickets

Border 2 box office prediction

Advertisement

The Sunny Deol-led war drama is likely to perform well on its first day at the box office. The film is likely to have a double-digit opening at the ticket counters as it is expected to cross the ₹35 crore mark in India, according to a report in entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama. 

On Thursday, the film sold around 1.35 lakh tickets, logging the biggest of the last 2 years, including organic sales. Upon positive initial reports, the film is likely to see huge gains over the long weekend. Border 2 is expected to rake in ₹50 crore each on Sunday and Monday.  

Border 2 story, cast, release date

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster magnum opus Border. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the film honours the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces -- Army, Navy, and Air Force. 

Advertisement

Besides Sunny Deol, the film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day 2026 weekend. 

Published on: Jan 23, 2026 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today