Lifestyle, music, food, concerts
Home
TRENDING
Entertainment

Mukesh Ambani hosts party for Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta: SRK, Aishwarya, Katrina attend the bash

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
Mukesh Ambani hosts party for Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta: SRK, Aishwarya, Katrina attend the bash

The couple had also made their way with the Ambani family to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

 
 

Remembering Sridevi: A look back at her five most memorable Hindi movies

More

Padmaavat release: Despite Karni Sena protests, Bhansali's movie watched by over 1 million people on Thursday

The producers also thanked the government, state authorities, police and fans for making the opening a stellar success.
More

Padmaavat Row: SC lifts ban on Bhansali's movie; restrains other states from imposing ban

SC also said that states must maintain law and order and that creative content is an inseparable part of freedom of expression.
More

Padmavati row: Karni Sena wants a complete ban despite CBFC's green signal; demands Prasoon Joshi's resignation

All the modifications have failed to satisfy Karni Sena's anger for the film and the filmmaker.
More

Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Will Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif deliver 2017's biggest hit?

Tiger Zinda Hai has been receiving mostly positive reviews from both fans and critics.
More

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2017

Although there were more misses than hits, 2017 gave us quite a few blockbusters this year.
More

Everyone's favourite couple, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, will move in to this luxury apartment in Mumbai

The apartment is located in tower C - the most luxurious of the three towers in the project.
More
 
 

Remembering Sridevi: 'I'm an ordinary person. Just another parents' daughter'

More

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar overtakes Dangal's opening collection in China, makes Rs 174.10 crore in 3 days

It has overtaken Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai to become the second-highest foreign box office collection grosser of 2017.
More

Kangana Ranaut's 8-bedroom Manali bungalow costs Rs 30 crore

Ranaut purchased the property for Rs 10 crore and the rest of the amount was spent in revamping the place.
More

Virat Kohli shoots past Shah Rukh Khan to become the most-valued celebrity brand in India

Kohli's brand value grew 56 per cent compared to last year, while Khan lost the top post for the first time, according to a report.
More

Here are the most disappointing Bollywood movies of 2017

The year 2017 brought a spate of big productions ending up in big disappointments.
More

Google's top searches for 2017: Bahubali 2, Aadhaar-PAN linking, Jio phone, Bitcoin and more

Google definitely knows what you think of GST and if you are for or against Jallikattu and whether you need a fidget spinner.
More

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Shashi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he passed away.
More
Advertisement