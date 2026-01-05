Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹1,200-crore mark at the worldwide box office, completing the milestone exactly one month after its theatrical release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history.

According to figures shared by film trade portal Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned ₹1,206.25 crore worldwide in 31 days. At the domestic box office, the film continued its strong momentum into the fifth weekend, adding over ₹33 crore net across three days. This takes its total India net collection to ₹772.25 crore, while its India gross now stands at ₹926.75 crore after a month-long theatrical run.

Advertisement

With these numbers, Dhurandhar has firmly entered the top five highest-grossing Indian films of all time and is closing in on the lifetime global collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Despite the expected weekday drop, Dhurandhar has maintained its dominance in cinemas, outperforming new releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ikkis and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film has continued to attract audiences across major urban centres as well as single-screen markets.

Internationally, Dhurandhar has posted impressive numbers, earning ₹280 crore from overseas markets so far. Trade analysts point out that the film’s absence from Middle Eastern territories due to a ban may have limited its overseas potential further. Even so, the film has comfortably earned an all-time blockbuster verdict.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Dhurandhar crossed the ₹1,200-crore mark globally, strengthening its position among the biggest Indian theatrical successes ever.

About the film

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set against a geopolitical backdrop and follows an Indian intelligence operative sent undercover to infiltrate the Lyari gangs in Pakistan. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Gaurav Gera in prominent roles.

With the first instalment continuing its theatrical run, the makers have already announced a sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.