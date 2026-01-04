Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer Singh starrer breaks the ₹800-cr barrier in a month, rewrites Hindi cinema’s record books 

A month after hitting theatres, Dhurandhar is no longer just another successful Bollywood release — it has become a statistical outlier in Hindi cinema’s box office history.

The spy thriller, led by Ranveer Singh, has crossed the ₹800-crore mark in domestic net collections within 30 days, a first for a Hindi-language film. Released on December 5, the film has shown rare consistency in earnings, holding strong well beyond its opening weeks and steadily rewriting benchmarks once considered out of reach for Bollywood.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Jio Studios, which has backed the project, confirmed that Dhurandhar has collected ₹806.80 crore net at the Indian box office in its first month. The film opened with ₹218 crore in its first week, followed by ₹261.5 crore in week two. Even as collections moderated, momentum remained intact—₹188.3 crore in the third week and ₹115.70 crore in the fourth ensured the milestone was crossed comfortably.

The final push came over the weekend, with ₹9.70 crore added on Saturday and ₹12.60 crore on Sunday, taking the film past the ₹800-crore threshold. Globally, Dhurandhar has now amassed ₹1,186.25 crore, cementing its position as one of the biggest Indian releases of the year across markets.

Advertisement

To mark the achievement, the studio took to social media with a celebratory post. “Dhurandhar routine: Wake up. Make Records. Repeat. A NEW ALL-TIME RECORD FOR HINDI CINEMA!” Jio Studios wrote, framing the film’s run as a sustained phenomenon rather than a front-loaded spike.

The numbers place Dhurandhar in a rarefied league. Until now, the only Indian film to cross ₹800 crore net domestically was Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar. Pushpa 2 went on to earn ₹1,234.1 crore net in India, with ₹812.14 crore coming from its Hindi version alone.

By comparison, recent Hindi blockbusters have fallen short of this new benchmark. Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 action film Jawan closed its domestic run at ₹640 crore, while Vicky Kaushal’s 2025 historical drama Chhaava collected ₹600 crore in India.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar blends espionage with geopolitics, following an Indian spy sent undercover to infiltrate the notorious Lyari gangs in Pakistan. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Gaurav Gera in key roles.

Advertisement

With the first instalment still drawing audiences, the franchise is already moving ahead. The makers have announced Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026 — setting the stage for a follow-up to one of Hindi cinema’s most commercially decisive runs.