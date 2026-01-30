Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller starts streaming Jan 30, here's where to watch it

After rewriting the box office record books, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is now moving to streaming, with Netflix confirming the spy thriller’s OTT premiere on Friday, January 30.

The confirmation comes straight from the film’s listing on Netflix India, where the platform has updated the page with the message ‘Coming on Friday.’ Viewers can also set a reminder to get notified the moment the title goes live.

Advertisement

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film released in theatres on December 5 last year and delivered a historic commercial run, crossing Rs 1000 crore in India and going past Rs 1300 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Bollywood successes in recent years.

At its core, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy tasked with entering Lyari in Pakistan and penetrating a Baloch gang from the inside. Ranveer plays the undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, while Akshaye Khanna appears as Rehman Dakait, the gang’s leader.

The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

With its domestic total clearing the Rs 1000-crore milestone, Dhurandhar has entered a rare club of Hindi films to hit that mark, joining Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and KGF Chapter 2, making it only the fourth film to reach the milestone in India.

Advertisement

The franchise is already expanding. The makers have announced Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, on Eid, in Hindi and all South Indian languages. The date also sets up a major theatrical clash with Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which is slated for the same day.