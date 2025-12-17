Homebound for Oscars! Ishan Khatter starrer shortlisted for Best International Feature at 98th Academy Awards

Indian cinema has moved a step closer to the world’s biggest film stage, with Neeraj Ghaywan’s directorial Homebound advancing to the next round of voting in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards. The film, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, is among the 15 films shortlisted for the final Oscar nominations in the category.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), Homebound emerged from a competitive field of 86 countries or regions that were eligible for consideration this year.

“Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category,” the AMPAS website said.

Other films shortlisted

India’s official Oscar entry now finds itself shortlisted alongside titles such as Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident and Germany’s Sound of Falling, among others.

Production house Dharma Productions confirmed the development on Wednesday, sharing the update on Instagram.

“Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We're deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world,” Dharma Productions wrote.

According to AMPAS, the film advanced after Academy members actively participated in the preliminary round of voting. The process now moves to the nominations phase.

“In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote,” the AMPAS website said.

Homebound: For the boy left behind

Homebound traces the journey of childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared ambition of joining the police force shapes their lives. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, adding emotional depth to a narrative rooted in friendship, duty and the pressures facing young India.

The Oscar shortlist adds to the film’s strong international run in 2025. Homebound premiered to acclaim in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, followed by a high-profile screening at TIFF, where it secured the Second Runner-Up position for the International Audience Choice Award.

India’s contender for the Oscars 2026, Homebound, is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers.

(With inputs from agencies)