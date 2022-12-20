At Sundar Pichai event, 'chamomile' tea gets misspelt. See Google India's reaction

Google held its eighth edition of Google for India 2022 event on Monday. During this year's edition, a simple typographical error became the highlight of the event. The key event was attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, who launched several new features.

In one of the Instagram stories, Google India featured one of the tags for the food section that was misspelt. The misspelled tag was for “chamomile tea”.

On the “gourmet tea and coffee station” placard, the tag read chamomile as “Camomile”, underlined in red as a hint at the visible error.

Google India captioned the photo: "The fact that we’ve misspelled chamomile and have underlined it is sending me." This caption was followed by a crying face emoji.

The tech giant immediately picked up the opportunity and turned it into a source of humour. Google shared it with the 9,0,7000 followers, making this into a laugh out loud moment for many.

This edition of the Google for India event announced various AI-based solutions. There were new features, initiatives and partnerships with Indian brands that were announced to advance the country’s economy.

During the event, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, "India will become a big export economy and benefit from the open and connected internet."

Google has also revealed that it plans to start deciphering doctors’ prescriptions, somewhat like Google Lens. The company also introduced its Multi Search feature through which users can take pictures and screenshots and add text to their queries. It also revealed that the “Search in Video” feature will add the option to search within videos via the search app.

Today Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the growing innovation in the technological sphere in India. He also thanked PM Modi for all the rapid pace of technological change and thanked the Indian government for the continued partnership with Google and showed is support for India's G20 presidency.





