BGMI ban: Netizens flood Twitter with choicest memes as govt blocks access to game

Soon after Krafton’s PUBG Mobile alternate in India – Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI—was blocked in India, netizens shared absolutely funny memes on Twitter.

The battle royale game is not available anymore on either Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Google said in an official statement, “On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

From Hera Pheri to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Loreal shampoo ad, here are the memes netizens shared on Twitter

Users who have already downloaded the game, however, can play the game. These users have, however, claimed that they have received an update and will have to login again.

BGMI developer Krafton is currently working with government authorities to bring the game back to Play Store and App Store. Krafton said, “We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play Store and the App Store and will let you know once we get specific information.”

Meanwhile, a government source told news agency Reuters that the government blocked access to BGMI under the same provision of the Information Technology Law which it invoked since 2020 to ban Chinese apps on grounds of national security.

Section 69A of the IT Act allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security among other reasons. Orders issued under this section are generally kept confidential.

Also read: ITR filing: Netizens demand deadline extension, complain about portal

Also read: India used IT law provisions to block Krafton's battle royal game: Report

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India blocked over data sharing concerns: Report