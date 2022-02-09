Chinar Corps’ Instagram handle activated after over a week's suspension: Army 

The official Instagram account of Indian Army’s Chinar Corps has been activated today after being suspended for more than a week. Facebook and Instagram accounts of Chinar Corps were suspended over a week back, Indian Army sources told news agency ANI.



“The Instagram account of the Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps has been activated today after being suspended for more than a week. Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Corps had been suspended more than a week ago,” Army officials stated.

After suspending the accounts, messages on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps read, “A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Though there hasn’t been a clear explanation from Meta despite repeated correspondence from the Indian Army regarding the same, Facebook and Instagram remove a page if it does not comply with the rules and regulations laid down by the company or if people report the account.



These pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to counter the lies and propaganda from across the border and also to provide people with the real information on the security situation in the Kashmir valley.