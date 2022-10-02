Delhi Metro services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka impacted due to repair work

Delhi metro services have been impacted due to the track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham metro stations on the Blue line. Due to this, no direct services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sector 21 will be available till 2 pm and train services have been regulated, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

The line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City and also Vaishali via Yamuna Bank.

The DMRC tweeted, “To undertake scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham on [the] blue line, train services to be regulated today morning. No direct train service from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sector 21 from start of revenue services till 2 pm.”

To undertake scheduled track maintenance work b/w Yamuna Bank & Akshardham on Blue Line, train services will be regulated on morning of 2nd October 2022. No direct trains will be available from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sec-21 from start of revenue services till 2 PM — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 30, 2022

It further said that the services between Noida Electronic City and Dwarka/Dwarka Sector 21 will be operated in two loops– services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Yamuna Bank in one loop and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City in another loop.

The DMRC noted that passengers going from one end to another will have to change trains at Yamuna Bank. The public transporter also mentioned that services between Dwarka and Vaishali are available as per the routine time.

Delhi Metro Blue line services were disrupted as the metro was delayed between Noida City Centre and Noida Sector 16 stations on September 22 due to a technical snag, as per officials.

A senior official told news agency PTI, “There was a minor delay between Noida City Centre and Noida Sector 16 section of the Blue line from 3:30 pm to 4:14 pm as a metro train approaching Dwarka reported a motoring issue at Noida City Centre (upside) platform.” Following this, passengers were asked to deboard and the train was sent to Noida sector 16 for restoration.