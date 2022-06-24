DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test VL-SRSAM missile system in Odisha

Senior officials of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully flight-tested a vertical launch short range surface to air missile (VL-SRSAM) earlier today. The test was conducted from Indian Naval Naval Ship, off the coast of Odisha’s Chandipur, news agency ANI reported.

The launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged. Flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters was monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

A DRDO official told the news agency, “Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile was successfully flight tested today by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy. The launch was conducted from Indian Naval Ship, off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared some pictures from the flight test and wrote, “Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhanced the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against the aerial threats.”

Congratulations to DRDO, Indian Navy & the industry for the successful flight test of Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile off the coast of Chandipur, Odisha. This success will further enhance the defence capability of Indian Naval Ships against the aerial threats. pic.twitter.com/ltkUyhm0iR — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 24, 2022

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, said the development of this indigenous missile system will bolster the Indian Navy’s defensive capabilities.

Secretary of R&D at Department of Defence and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the test has proven the integration of indigenous weapon system onboard Indian Naval Ships, while adding that the VL-SRSAM will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy. Dr G Satheesh Reddy also hailed the missile system as another milestone towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

The VL-SRSAM is a ship-borne weapon system and is meant to neutralize aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.