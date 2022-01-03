Flipkart reports outage; users vent frustration on Twitter

Users have reported issues while trying to access the website and app versions of the online shopping portal Flipkart. While some found a “Something’s not right! Please try again” message on the Flipkart homepage, others were not able to access their order and transaction history.

As per downdetector.com, the outage was mostly reported by website users (58 per cent), followed by app users (24 per cent) and those who utilised the app for tracking their order history (17 per cent).

As per the heat map on downdetector.com site, issues while trying to access Flipkart were commonly reported in Delhi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Patna, Kolkata, Cuttack, Hyderabad, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad and Surat.

Users took to Twitter to vent their frustration on the non-functional Flipkart app and website. “I’m not able to search anything in Flipkart Shopping App, it always showing “Something went wrong, content not found”. Also tried tapping on “retry button,” a user named Debadri Saha tweeted.

Another user named VS Verma Suraj said, “Flipkart server has been down, effecting its website and app too. Waiting to fix it asap.” Another user shared a screenshot of Flipkart saying that most of the things are unavailable.

Another user named Kartik Patel tweeted, “It’s first service down in 2022. That’s technical issue in Flipkart, I hope that’s not only in my phone, anyone else suffering for this??”